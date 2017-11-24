Eyes on the prize: Spanish snappers claim top spots

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPANISH photographers have finished first and second in a major international contest.
It comes as Jesus M Garcia from Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain was crowned the 2017 Photographer of the Year in the Epson International Pano Awards.
His stunning shots of the sun rising over Damian Shan in China, a foggy night in his home city of Toledo, and Whuzi Hill in China saw him bag the trophy.
STUNNING: Toledo City Foggy Night by Jesus M Garcia
THIRD WINNING SHOT: Whuzi Hill by Jesus M Garcia
The Damian Shan photo also scooped the Open Award for nature and landscapes, while the built environment and architecture gong was won by fellow countryman and overall runner-up Javier de la Torre for his brooding capture of Shanghai, China.
ARCHITECTURE PRIZE: Flying Shanghai by Javier de la Torre.
And the 2017 Major Amateur Winner was British lensman Darren Moore, who triumphed with an image of a row of beach huts in Essex.
AMATEUR GONG: Darren Moore’s Ten Huts.
The Epson Pano Awards – dedicated to the art of panoramic photography - has been running for eight years and sees professional and amateur snappers compete for almost €42,000 in prize money.
