Eyes on the prize: Spanish snappers claim top spots

Friday, 24 November 2017
NATURE PRIZE: Good Morning Damian Shan by overall winner Jesus M Garcia.

SPANISH photographers have finished first and second in a major international contest.

It comes as Jesus M Garcia from Castilla-La Mancha in central Spain was crowned the 2017 Photographer of the Year in the Epson International Pano Awards.

His stunning shots of the sun rising over Damian Shan in China, a foggy night in his home city of Toledo, and Whuzi Hill in China saw him bag the trophy.

STUNNING: Toledo City Foggy Night by Jesus M Garcia

THIRD WINNING SHOT: Whuzi Hill by Jesus M Garcia

The Damian Shan photo also scooped the Open Award for nature and landscapes, while the built environment and architecture gong was won by fellow countryman and overall runner-up Javier de la Torre for his brooding capture of Shanghai, China.

ARCHITECTURE PRIZE: Flying Shanghai by Javier de la Torre.

And the 2017 Major Amateur Winner was British lensman Darren Moore, who triumphed with an image of a row of beach huts in Essex.

AMATEUR GONG: Darren Moore’s Ten Huts.

The Epson Pano Awards – dedicated to the art of panoramic photography - has been running for eight years and sees professional and amateur snappers compete for almost €42,000 in prize money.

