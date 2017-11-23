Spain

WINTER IS COMING: Temperatures plummet, strong winds and rain forecast for most of Spain

By Thursday, 23 November 2017 17:02 0
WINTER IS COMING: Temperatures plummet, strong winds and rain forecast for most of Spain

COLD temperatures and rain are set to hit northern, inland and southern Spain according to state weather agency Aemet.

The Canary Islands is set to be hit by the worst of the weather, with orange alerts for heavy rainfall, winds of 80 kmh and yellow alerts for lightning storms.

In the next few days Galicia, Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Castilla La-Mancha and Madrid will all see rain and strong winds. Pontevedra and A Coruña will be on yellow alert for heavy rain, with an expected 50 litres per square metre falling in just 12 hours.

By the end of this week, temperatures in Malaga province will drop from highs of 25 Celsius on Saturday to 20 on Sunday, with rain expected from Monday as well as a further drop to 17 degrees in parts of the region.

Ronda and Antequera will see some of the coldest daytime temperatures, with forecast highs of only 14 degrees Celsius and snow expected at 1,800 metres above sea level.

Tags
« WATCH: Autumn wildfires break out in northern Spain

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 11 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase