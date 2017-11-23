WINTER IS COMING: Temperatures plummet, strong winds and rain forecast for most of Spain

COLD temperatures and rain are set to hit northern, inland and southern Spain according to state weather agency Aemet.

The Canary Islands is set to be hit by the worst of the weather, with orange alerts for heavy rainfall, winds of 80 kmh and yellow alerts for lightning storms.

In the next few days Galicia, Asturias, Castilla y Leon, Castilla La-Mancha and Madrid will all see rain and strong winds. Pontevedra and A Coruña will be on yellow alert for heavy rain, with an expected 50 litres per square metre falling in just 12 hours.

By the end of this week, temperatures in Malaga province will drop from highs of 25 Celsius on Saturday to 20 on Sunday, with rain expected from Monday as well as a further drop to 17 degrees in parts of the region.

Ronda and Antequera will see some of the coldest daytime temperatures, with forecast highs of only 14 degrees Celsius and snow expected at 1,800 metres above sea level.