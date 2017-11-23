WATCH: Autumn wildfires break out in northern Spain

UNSEASONAL wildfires are raging in three northern Spanish regions.

Fire fighters are reportedly battling a dozen blazes in Asturias, three in Cantabria and another in Galicia.

High daytime temperatures of up to 26°C , gusts of warm wind exceeding 100 km/h, and the ongoing dry conditions are to blame, the fire brigade said in a statement.

It comes after a storm passed over the drought-stricken region, with 500 lightning bolts recorded in Cantabria alone, but little to no rain.

In Asturias, separate fires broke out near the villages of Nembra and Cangas de Narcea, with another in an inaccessible area of the Sierra del Sueve coastal hills close to Colunga.

The scene near Colunga. ©FAPAS/Twitter

Three fires also continue to burn in the Cantabrian municipalities of San Felices de Buelna, Rionansa and Udias.

The fire in Nembra ©Roman Ruea/Twitter

And in Galicia flames destroyed nine hectares of forest in the parish of Lousada, Lugo, before being extinguished last night.

Flames in Lugo, Galicia ©Javier Piñeiro/Twitter

The official Spanish government wildfire campaign, which saw extra fire fighters and vehicles deployed throughout the summer, ended on September 30 but was extended into October due to the drought-like conditions across the country.

An orange weather warning for strong winds issued by state weather office AEMET is expected to remain in place for northern Spain until at least 3pm today.