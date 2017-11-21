Security guard permenantly blinded by punch thrown at Madrid football match

A SECURITY GUARD has been left blinded in one eye after being punched in the face during the first meeting between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the brand-new Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

A fan allegedly jumped the queue and tried to enter for the final ten minutes of the match when security staff tried to stop him.

The worker was rushed to hospital but it was later confirmed he had lost all vision in one eye.

The Rojiblancos are appealing to anyone with information to help identify the attacker.