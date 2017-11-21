Spain

SMOKESCREEN: 13 Spanish cities accused of cover-up over 'dangerous' air pollution

By Tuesday, 21 November 2017 17:01 0
Barcelona covered in smog Barcelona covered in smog @xavicabopapiol/Twitter

AN ENVIRONMENTAL group in Spain has claimed that 16 cities “regularly surpass” harmful levels of air pollution but only three have told their residents.

Ecologistas en Accion claim that A Coruña, Aviles, Bailen, Barcelona, Granada, Huelva, Lleida, Madrid, Murcia, Puertollano, Santander, Sevilla, Talavera de la Reina, Valencia, Valladolid and Zaragoza all surpass the toxic PM10 emission limits of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

The group said “only Madrid and Valladolid have warned their citizens” and have implemented traffic restrictions to combat the pollution in a press release yesterday (Monday). Since then Barcelona has also introduced traffic restrictions in its city centre.

A further six cities – Barcelona, Getafe, Guadalajara, Salamanca, Sevilla and Zaragoza – have also reached dangerous levels of CO2 and have “not adopted any measure to protect the health of their citizens” according to Ecologistas en Accion.

They slammed the cities for “lacking both short-term and long-term solutions,” and demand immediate plans to address the situation.

According to the World Health Organisation, harmful air pollutants are responsible for an estimated 30,000 premature deaths every year in Spain.

Tags
« Numbers up as police raid illegal bingo games Security guard permenantly blinded by punch thrown at Madrid football match »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase