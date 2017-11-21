Spain

Numbers up as police raid illegal bingo games

Tuesday, 21 November 2017
FULL HOUSE?: When the police raided the bingo games

AUTHORITIES  battling illegal gambling found a full house when they raided a bar in southern Spain that did not have the correct authorisations.

It brings to six the number of associations and establishments playing bingo that have been raided by police in Cadiz province, Andalucia this year.

In the most recent operation they found around 80 players at a hotel bar in Coto de Bornos.

‘Entertainment’ games with prizes of wine, food and gifts were interspersed with others where cards to play were sold at one euro and with cash prizes.

The police intervened when a prize of €110 euros was won by a player.

Authorities have reminded everyone that the game is regulated by law and is subject to strict compliance with the regulations.

