Spain

WATCH: Dramatic helicopter rescue of injured motorcyclist from mountain road

By Tuesday, 21 November 2017 11:10 0
TRICKY: The rescue of the injured motorcyclist by helicopter TRICKY: The rescue of the injured motorcyclist by helicopter JCyL

A TRICKY helicopter mission helped recover an injured motorcyclist who had plunged 50m (165 feet) down a mountainside after his bike left the road in Spain.

The  42-year-old biker landed in an inaccessible area off the N-502 road near Puerto del Pico in the municipality of Villarejo del Valle.

The 112 Castilla y León emergency control centre mobilised the Guardia Civil, firefighters and ambulance staff and also dispatched a helicopter with two Civil Protection rescuers onboard.

After the injured rider received treatment at the scene the pilot brought the helicopter as close as possible making a one-skid hover landing to allow the rescuers to disembark.

The motorcyclist was then winched into the helicopter and transferred to the Puerto del Pico helipad.

Waiting medical personnel then transferred the man to hospital in Salamanca.

Tags
