Ryanair open new Travel Labs Spain

RYANAIR have announced that they have filled 50 of the 250 positions available in their new Travel Labs Spain upon opening the new state-of-the-art- digital IT and innovation hub in Madrid City Centre.

Travel Labs Spain is Ryanair’s third digital innovation hub following labs in Dublin and Wroclaw (Poland) and have allowed the company to roll out a number of digital initiatives under Year four of its “Always Getting Better” programme.

The 50 positions already filled have come across a range of roles in backend and frontend development, testing, data analysis, digital experience and social media.

Roles are still available in Frontend developers, C# Developers, Full Stack Developers, Data Engineers, QA Engineers and Insight Analysts.

Thanks to Travel Labs, Ryanair has been able to achieve a personalised Ryanair.com website, a new Ryanair Rooms website, a dedicated Chinese Ryanair website, Ryanair Tickets for concerts and events, Apple Pay integration, long haul Air Europa flights on sale on Ryanair.com and a new partnership with the Erasmus Student Network.

The Travel Labs Madrid will hold a “Hackathon” on January 20 and 21, inviting Madrid’s best talent to take part and build an app that solves real world corporate challenges, with further information is set to be released on the Ryaniair.com website nearer the time.