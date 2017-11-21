Spain

Ryanair open new Travel Labs Spain

By Tuesday, 21 November 2017 10:25 0
Ryanair open new Travel Labs Spain Twitter

RYANAIR have announced that they have filled 50 of the 250 positions available in their new Travel Labs Spain upon opening the new state-of-the-art- digital IT and innovation hub in Madrid City Centre.

Travel Labs Spain is Ryanair’s third digital innovation hub following labs in Dublin and Wroclaw (Poland) and have allowed the company to roll out a number of digital initiatives under Year four of its “Always Getting Better” programme.

The 50 positions already filled have come across a range of roles in backend and frontend development, testing, data analysis, digital experience and social media.

Roles are still available in Frontend developers, C# Developers, Full Stack Developers, Data Engineers, QA Engineers and Insight Analysts.

Thanks to Travel Labs, Ryanair has been able to achieve a personalised Ryanair.com website, a new Ryanair Rooms website, a dedicated Chinese Ryanair website, Ryanair Tickets for concerts and events, Apple Pay integration, long haul Air Europa flights on sale on Ryanair.com and a new partnership with the Erasmus Student Network.

The Travel Labs Madrid will hold a “Hackathon” on January 20 and 21, inviting Madrid’s best talent to take part and build an app that solves real world corporate challenges, with further information is set to be released on the Ryaniair.com website nearer the time.  

Tags
« WATCH: Police horse rider un-mounted in football stadium tumble WATCH: Dramatic helicopter rescue of injured motorcyclist from mountain road »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase