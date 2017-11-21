WATCH: Police horse rider un-mounted in football stadium tumble

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A MOUNTED policeman hurt nothing more than his pride after trying to ride his horse down concrete steps at Madrid’s new football stadium.
In a video that’s gone viral two officers from the Local Police can be seen riding their horse down the steep steps at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium after the Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid match.
The first horse successfully negotiates the steps and makes it safely to the bottom.
But the second doesn’t.
It slips and stumbles causing the rider to lose his balance and tumble to the ground, landing flat on his back.
Neither horse or rider were any worse for their ordeal.
Me han pasado este vídeo de anoche en el Metropolitano. Desconozco el autor. ¿Es normal hacer bajar así las escaleras a los caballos @policia? pic.twitter.com/GMLNZGl3BU— Carmen Calvo (@carmensuisse) November 19, 2017
