Spain

More than 600 migrants rescued off the coast of Spain over the weekend

By Monday, 20 November 2017 10:47 0
Some of the migrants rescued over the weekend Some of the migrants rescued over the weekend @salvamentogob/Twitter

MORE THAN 600 African migrants have been rescued off the coast of Spain this weekend, according to reports.

The Salvamento Maritmo first posted on Twitter that 431 people had been rescued in the South-eastern region of Murcia in the early hours of Saturday morning.

This was then followed by a number of posts about other rescue missions across the weekend, carried out by the Salvamento Maritimo themselves, alongside the Navy and Guardia Civil officers.

Spain is reportedly the third busiest gateway for migrants arriving in Europe, with numbers of people arriving by sea tripling over the last year. 

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), almost 160,000 people have attempted the dangerous crossing to Europe this year.

Tags
« Mastermind behind Barcelona attack allegedly gave information to Spain’s secret service Car giant Ford invests €750 million in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase