More than 600 migrants rescued off the coast of Spain over the weekend

Some of the migrants rescued over the weekend

MORE THAN 600 African migrants have been rescued off the coast of Spain this weekend, according to reports.

The Salvamento Maritmo first posted on Twitter that 431 people had been rescued in the South-eastern region of Murcia in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Unidades de la @Armada_esp de la @guardiacivil y nuestras rescataron ayer y en la madrugada de hoy en zona SAR #Cartagena a 431 #personas de 41 #pateras. Ya todos en puerto. Gracias unidades @Frontex GRAN! colaboración. pic.twitter.com/0rjRHuc7zw — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) November 18, 2017

This was then followed by a number of posts about other rescue missions across the weekend, carried out by the Salvamento Maritimo themselves, alongside the Navy and Guardia Civil officers.

Spain is reportedly the third busiest gateway for migrants arriving in Europe, with numbers of people arriving by sea tripling over the last year.

Avión Cuco 501 @Frontex detecta #patera 50 millas SE Alicante, Helimer 211 localiza, en foto, salvamar Mirfak rescata 12 #personas. Llega #Alicante 22:10 horas. Gracias patrullera Río Ladra @guardiacivil pic.twitter.com/sDO44u6sxK — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) November 18, 2017

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), almost 160,000 people have attempted the dangerous crossing to Europe this year.