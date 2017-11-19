Police shoot unarmed man at toll station in Spain

POLICE have reportedly shot an unarmed man at a toll booth in Spain near the French border.

The man, from France, was allegedly shouting 'Allahu akbar' (God is the greatest) and officers at the Spanish border town of La Jonquera mistakenly believed he had a weapon.

Police said that the man was behaving strangely and seemed to be hiding something inside the vehicle. The man was allegedly asked to exit the vehicle and he finally got out with something in his hands, and moved towards the officers. It is reported that officers repeatedly asked him to stop and fired several shots in the air.When he continued to move forward they shot him in the hip.

The man then reportedly began undressing and is believed to suffer from mental health problems.

He was then taken to a nearby hospital to receive treatment, and his life is not thought to be in danger.

Police said they have opened an investigation, but do not believe the case is linked to terrorist activities.