UK MP lashes Spain for having ‘a problem with democracy'

TORY MP Andrew Rosindell has attacked Spain’s government for its handling of the Cataluña and Gibraltar issues in recent months.

The vice chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Gibraltar said Madrid had ignored democracy by refusing to accept two referendums by the Rock’s resident’s to remain British and now Cataluña’s wish to be independent.

Speaking to the Express.co.uk the Conservative MP for Romford said, “I’m afraid that Spain does have a problem with the concept of democracy drawing parallels between the Gibraltar and Caraluña situations.

“For more than 300 years, Gibraltar has wanted to stay attached to the UK and not attached to Spain. Geographically, it may be attached to Spain but in terms of every other sense, they want to stay British.

“Gibraltar has made its views known in two referendums, but the Spanish seem never to accept this.”

He continued, “We’re seeing a similar thing in Cataluña, it’s for the Catalan people to determine what constitutional status they want.

“They should respect it in Madrid. Instead of bludgeoning the people and bullying them into submission, they should accept that the people of Cataluña should have the same rights as well.

“But, Spain doesn’t seem to ever understand that democracy is the way we govern the world today. We don’t govern it by threats and intimidation, we actually do it by democratic vote of the people – Spain, I think, needs to wake up to this.”