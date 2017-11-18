Spain’s Attorney General who led Cataluña investigation dies suddenly

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
SPAIN’S Attorney General, José Manuel Maza Martín, who recently led the investigation against members of the Cataluña region's former government for alleged rebellion, sedition and embezzlement has died.
The 66-year-old reportedly died suddenly in a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina after feeling unwell during a working visit to the country.
He was divorced and had one child.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the chief prosecutor.
Ha fallecido el Fiscal General del Estado, José Manuel Maza Martín. Mi reconocimiento y agradecimiento por una vida de trabajo al servicio del Estado. Mi sentido pésame a su familia, amigos y compañeros. Descanse en Paz. MR— Mariano Rajoy Brey (@marianorajoy) November 18, 2017
