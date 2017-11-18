Spain

Spain’s Attorney General who led Cataluña investigation dies suddenly

By Saturday, 18 November 2017 22:54 0
ATTORNEY GENERAL: José Manuel Maza Martín ATTORNEY GENERAL: José Manuel Maza Martín Photo: Confilegal

SPAIN’S Attorney General, José Manuel Maza Martín, who recently led the investigation against members of the Cataluña region's former government for alleged rebellion, sedition and embezzlement has died.

The 66-year-old reportedly died suddenly in a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina after feeling unwell during a working visit to the country.

He was divorced and had one child.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy tweeted his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the chief prosecutor.

