Wage bill for policing Cataluña crisis hits €220 million

SPAIN’S national government has estimated that the payroll bill for National Police and Guardia Civil officers deployed to Cataluña is in the region of €220million.

Other expenses such as accommodation, food and equipment would need to be added for the estimated 6,000 officers who were assigned to the region after the illegal independence referendum.

Juan Ignacio Zoido, Minister of the Interior said, "The costs are what the Catalan economy is paying and, therefore, Catalan society which is seeing how their competitiveness decreases and how they are losing job creation."