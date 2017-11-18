Wage bill for policing Cataluña crisis hits €220 million

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
SPAIN’S national government has estimated that the payroll bill for National Police and Guardia Civil officers deployed to Cataluña is in the region of €220million.
Other expenses such as accommodation, food and equipment would need to be added for the estimated 6,000 officers who were assigned to the region after the illegal independence referendum.
Juan Ignacio Zoido, Minister of the Interior said, "The costs are what the Catalan economy is paying and, therefore, Catalan society which is seeing how their competitiveness decreases and how they are losing job creation."
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)