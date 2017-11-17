Two dead after second fatal level crossing accident in three months

TWO elderly people have died after their car was struck by a passenger train on a level crossing and dragged 300 metres down a railway track.

It is the second fatal accident in three months on the crossing that is protected by lights and acoustic warning signals - but not barriers - on the Ciudad Real-Alicante railway line.

According to Emergency 112 control centre, the accident happened at kilometre 237 of the railway line between the stations of El Campillo and Almagro.

None of the 23 passengers onboard the train was injured and they continued their journey by road.

In August two residents of Bolaños de Calatrava died on the same crossing when their van was hit by a train.

The deputy mayor of Bolaños has said the town hall is in talks with railway infrastructure company ADIF to urgently address the cause of the accidents at the level crossing.