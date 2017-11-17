Big fine for traditional pig slaughter offence in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN association in the Avila region in the north of Spain has been heavily fined for not-complying with a European directive prior to a matanza – a traditional slaughter of a pig.
A fine of €3,600 was imposed for not stunning the animal prior to the killing.
The complaint was presented by the Asociación Nacional para la Protección y el Bienestar de los Animales (Anpba) after a video of the killing on March 25 was uploaded to YouTube.
The sacrificial slaughter of pigs is a popular custom that still exists in several European countries. It was an age-old way of surviving the winter and providing food for the year.
Matar means 'to kill' in Spanish — but the word 'matanza'actually refers to the whole process that takes two to three days.
