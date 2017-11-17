Spain

Big fine for traditional pig slaughter offence in Spain

By Friday, 17 November 2017 10:42 0
MATANZA: Sacrificial slaughter of pig MATANZA: Sacrificial slaughter of pig

AN association in the Avila region in the north of Spain has been heavily fined for not-complying with a European directive prior to a matanza – a traditional slaughter of a pig.

A fine of €3,600 was imposed for not stunning the animal prior to the killing.

The complaint was presented by the Asociación Nacional para la Protección y el Bienestar de los Animales (Anpba) after a video of the killing on March 25 was uploaded to YouTube.

The sacrificial slaughter of pigs is a popular custom that still exists in several European countries.  It was an age-old way of surviving the winter and providing food for the year.

Matar means 'to kill' in Spanish — but the word 'matanza'actually refers to the whole process that takes two to three days.

Tags
« Happy International Day of Flamenco! WATCH: Roads to Spain's 'City of Dreams' are a nightmare claim residents »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase