Happy International Day of Flamenco!

ON November 16, 2010 UNESCO declared flamenco as one of the Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity – whatever that means!

And a year later the Junta de Andalucia established the date as the International Day of Flamenco.

Andalucia is recognised as the birthplace the art-form that includes cante (singing), toque (guitar playing), baile (dance), jaleo (vocalisations), palmas (handclapping) and pitos (finger snapping).

This year, the Junta de Andalucía has organised more than a hundred activities to celebrate the day including performances, conferences, book presentations, exhibitions and workshops,