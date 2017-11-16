Happy International Day of Flamenco!

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
+34 951 38 61 61
ON November 16, 2010 UNESCO declared flamenco as one of the Masterpieces of Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity – whatever that means!
And a year later the Junta de Andalucia established the date as the International Day of Flamenco.
Andalucia is recognised as the birthplace the art-form that includes cante (singing), toque (guitar playing), baile (dance), jaleo (vocalisations), palmas (handclapping) and pitos (finger snapping).
This year, the Junta de Andalucía has organised more than a hundred activities to celebrate the day including performances, conferences, book presentations, exhibitions and workshops,
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00
Comments (0)