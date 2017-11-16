Police get shock when they stop ‘wobbly’ cyclist

TRAFFIC officers in Spain couldn’t believe their eyes when they stopped a cyclist for pedalling ‘erraticly’.

The man was stopped by the Guardia Civil on the N-632 in the Asturias in northern Spain.

Not only did they find the cyclist over the drink drive limit – but they were shocked to discover he was also carrying two bottles of wine strapped to the frame of the bike.

The boozy biker obviously fancied ‘one for the road’.

