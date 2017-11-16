Spain

Hikers push wild boar off mountain in sickening video

By Thursday, 16 November 2017 17:09 0
OVER THE EDGE: The wild board tumbles down the mountainside

POLICE are investigating a video that has appeared on social media showing a group of hikers pushing a wild boar off a mountain path in the north of Spain.

The sickening video (below), which readers might find distressing, shows a group of seven hikers surrounding the frightened, wild animal and prodding it with a stick while an eighth person records the footage on a mobile phone.

The jabali tumbles down the mountainside onto rocks below from the Ruta del Cares in the Picos de Europa National Park.

It is not known if the animal survived the horrifying fall.

Guardia Civil officers have opened an investigation to discover the identities of the walkers and when the video was shot.

The animal rights and welfare political party PACMA (Animalist Party Against Mistreatment of Animals) said that although they would like to denounce the hikers for animal abuse the law does not protect wild animals.

