WATCH: Carles Puigdemont tells Alex Salmond ‘We will win!’

TV SHOW: Carles Puigdemont on The Alex Salmond Show, which is being broadcast by RT

DEPOSED Cataluña president Carles Puigdemont he said he’s confident the Catalan independence movement will prevail.

He was a guest on the debut show of former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, on a Russian state-funded TV channel.

The interview was filmed at an undisclosed location in Belgium and was aired on Thursday, November 15 on The Alex Salmond Show, which is being broadcast by RT.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium when Spanish authorities decided to press charges against him after the independence referendum in Cataluña. An extradition warrant has been issued by Madrid.

He said it was a very tragic yet emotional day on October 1, when Catalans overwhelmingly supported the ‘yes’ campaign to secede from Spain.

Puigdemont told Salmond, “We must be confident, resilient because we will win.

“We will succeed. Finally, democracy will prevail.”

RT has been branded a “Russian propaganda channel”, but former MP Salmond insisted his production company, Slainte Media, would have full editorial control over the show.

