Spain

WATCH: Carles Puigdemont tells Alex Salmond ‘We will win!’

By Thursday, 16 November 2017 13:18 0
TV SHOW: Carles Puigdemont on The Alex Salmond Show, which is being broadcast by RT TV SHOW: Carles Puigdemont on The Alex Salmond Show, which is being broadcast by RT © Alex Salmond Show / RT

DEPOSED Cataluña president Carles Puigdemont he said he’s confident the Catalan independence movement will prevail.

He was a guest on the debut show of former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, on a Russian state-funded TV channel.

The interview was filmed at an undisclosed location in Belgium and was aired on Thursday, November 15 on The Alex Salmond Show, which is being broadcast by RT.

Puigdemont fled to Belgium when Spanish authorities decided to press charges against him after the independence referendum in Cataluña. An extradition warrant has been issued by Madrid.

He said it was a very tragic yet emotional day on October 1, when Catalans overwhelmingly supported the ‘yes’ campaign to secede from Spain.

Puigdemont told Salmond,  “We must be confident, resilient because we will win.

“We will succeed. Finally, democracy will prevail.”

RT has been branded a “Russian propaganda channel”, but former MP Salmond insisted his production company, Slainte Media, would have full editorial control over the show.

Skip forward to around 13 minutes to watch the video of the Puigdemont interview...

Tags
« Woman dies after being hit on motorway Hikers push wild boar off mountain in sickening video »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase