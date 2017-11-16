Woman dies after being hit on motorway

A WOMAN has died after being struck on the A-4 motorway in Spain.

The 112 Andalucia emergency control centre was alerted to the incident at 7.12pm on Wednesday on the A-4 near Puerto Real (Cadiz) in Andalucia.

Medics, Guardia Civil and Local Police were despatched to the scene.

Three people were taken to hospital who were also injured in the incident.

The Autovía A-4 runs between Madrid and Cadiz.