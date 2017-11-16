UPDATE: Armed man arrested after taking hostages in Madrid bank

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
AN armed man has been arrested after taking several hostages at a bank in Madrid this morning (Thursday).
Police cordoned off the area around the Bankia bank branch in Calle de Dolores Barranco after the man entered the premises at around 9.50am.
Witnesses described the armed man as about 60-years-old who has threatened the director of the branch.
The hostages were held for around an hour before the man surrendered to the police.
No-one was injured.
Roads in the area have now re-opened.
