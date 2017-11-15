Worker dies after being hit on head by arm of crane

A 52-YEAR-OLD man from Sevilla has died from a head injury despite being rushed to hospital in a private car by his work colleagues.

He was hit by the hydraulic arm of a crane at a workshop on an industrial estate in the town of Alcalá de Guadaíra.

The man was working with a colleague on the repair of the crane when it ‘exploded’ and part of the machinery struck him on the head.

His colleagues recognised the seriousness of his injury and rushed him by car to the Hospital Virgen del Rocío in Sevilla, but he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

An investigation into the accident has been opened by health and safety inspectors.