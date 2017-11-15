Man dies after being stung by 'giant' Asian hornets

A 54-YEAR-OLD man has died in the north of Spain after he disturbed a wasps’ nest and was stung multiple times.

Angel Lorenzo Gonzalez, of Orbenlle-Budiño, was clearing weeds in an orchard near his home when he was attacked by a swarm of Asian predatory wasps and he suffered a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis).

Despite the rapid response of an ambulance crew they could do nothing to save his life and he died at the scene.

Another person who was with Angel was also stung but did not suffer a reaction.

Also known as the Asian hornet or yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina) the queens can grow up to 3cm but the wasps do not usually attack unless they feel the nest is threatened.

The Asian hornets pose an enormous threat to honey bees and can eat their way through up to 50 a day.

The invasive species of wasps has recently proliferated in the Galicia region despite the placement of traps.

Scientists believe that in a few years all the north of the Iberian Peninsula will be colonised.