Police tackle social media tip-offs with fleet of new motorbikes

SPAIN’S Guardia Civil is fighting back against tweets and Whatsapp tip-offs alerting drivers of static blood alcohol police checkpoints testing for driving under the influence of drink or drugs.

They have launched a fleet of 300 new motorbikes equipped with portable alcohol and drug detectors that can go anywhere at anytime.

The announcement was made on the personal Twitter account of the Director General of Traffic at the Ministry of the Interior, Gregorio Serrano.

All the new bikes are equipped with portable breathalysers to test for alcohol and also a system to detect the presence of drugs through a saliva test. If a driver requests it, they also have the right to a blood test.