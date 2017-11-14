Spain

Spanish utility giant Iberdrola records €2.41 billion profit and urges action on climate change

By Tuesday, 14 November 2017 13:44 0
IBERDROLA: Owner of Scottish Power in the UK IBERDROLA: Owner of Scottish Power in the UK Shutterstock

SPAIN’S mega-huge electricity, gas and services company, Iberdrola, has recorded a €2.41 billion net profit for the third quarter of 2017 – up 18.4% on the same period last year.

Poor results in Spain were compensated by good results from their worldwide businesses.

A drought in Spain meant the first nine months of the year saw low hydroelectric power production - some  57.2% below 2016 levels.

And Spain’s  renewables output was also affected by low wind resource but  results improved elsewhere growing 34.7% in the UK.

Europe's second-biggest power company by market value, is also the owner of Scottish Power in the UK.

But the UK core profit fell 77 percent to €53 million euros in the nine months to September partly due to the depreciation of the pound, lower output following the closure of a coal-fired power station in Scotland, an increase in regulatory costs, weaker gas sales and narrowing profit margins.

In the first nine months of 2017, Iberdrola carried out investments worth €3.99 billion, up by 31.5% from the same period last year. 

91% of investments were allocated to networks, renewable energy and long-term contracted generation.

The group has 7,400 MW of new capacity under construction, of which 2,700 MW are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2018.

Since announcing the results Iberdrola's Chairman Ignacio Galan has called on governments, corporations from all sectors of the economy and other actors across the world to take firm action on combating climate change.

Speaking at the COP23 summit in Bonn he said,  “Time for talking has passed, it's time for action now!” 

Citing Iberdrola's decision to close their remaining coal power plants in Spain he said, "Iberdrola has set very strong targets to reduce carbon emissions, meaning we will reduce our carbon intensity by 50% in 2030. In this sense, we have made the tough decision to close all of our fuel oil and coal-fired power plants around the world (almost 7,500 MW), and focus on renewable technologies -which are essential for the electrification of the economy (especially in transport)-, as well as on the required network infrastructures and storage capacity to ensure supply.

“Iberdrola will continue to do our part, but we need other industries and companies to follow our lead”.

Tags
« Venus and Jupiter align in sky over Spain 'Inadequate' safety checks contributed to Spanish rail accident which killed 80 »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase