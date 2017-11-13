Venus and Jupiter align in sky over Spain

VENUS JUPITER CONJUNCTION: As seen from the Costa del Sol. INSET: Engineer Peter Morrison

EARLY RISERS in Spain got a picture-perfect view of the Venus Jupiter conjunction this morning in a cloud-free Mediterranean sky.

Venus and Jupiter orbit the Sun more than 670 million km (416 million miles) apart but, just after 6am this morning Peter Morrison, from Manchester, was up with the larks to snap them in close proximity from his holiday hotel on the Costa del Sol.

he 54-year-old engineer told the Euro Weekly News, the view from the Vincci Selección Aleysa Hotel in Benalmadena was ‘amazing’.

“It only happens once every 100 years I believe so I’m glad I got to see it.

“Seeing it over the Med made it better.”

If you missed it today Venus and Jupiter are set to rise together again tomorrow morning (Tuesday), though they will not be as close together.