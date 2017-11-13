Spain

British Ambassador Simon Manley attends Remembrance Service in Madrid

By Euro Weekly News Monday, 13 November 2017 12:06 0
British Ambassador Simon Manley attends Remembrance Service in Madrid British Embassy Madrid

THE British Ambassador in Spain, Simon Manley, attended and read a lesson at the Service of Remembrance at St George’s Anglican Church in Madrid.

The Ambassador, who attends this service every year, was joined by diplomatic colleagues from across the Commonwealth, EU and other countries, as well as serving members of UK armed forces based in Spain, as part of NATO operations or bilaterally. In addition, a number of British consular teams also attended Remembrance Day events across Spain.

Simon Manley said: “Remembrance Day is a special moment for us all to remember those who serve, and have served, to keep us safe and free.

I will remember the members of my own family who served: my father in the Eighth Army in North Africa and Italy, my maternal grandfather with the RAF in Sri Lanka, and my paternal grandfather with the RFC in France.

And it’s absolutely right, in these turbulent times, to underline that the United Kingdom’s commitment to Europe’s security remains absolute.”

Tags
« Spain will host next year’s MTV Europe Music Awards Belt up in Spain and don’t get fined! »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase