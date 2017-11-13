British Ambassador Simon Manley attends Remembrance Service in Madrid

THE British Ambassador in Spain, Simon Manley, attended and read a lesson at the Service of Remembrance at St George’s Anglican Church in Madrid.

The Ambassador, who attends this service every year, was joined by diplomatic colleagues from across the Commonwealth, EU and other countries, as well as serving members of UK armed forces based in Spain, as part of NATO operations or bilaterally. In addition, a number of British consular teams also attended Remembrance Day events across Spain.

Simon Manley said: “Remembrance Day is a special moment for us all to remember those who serve, and have served, to keep us safe and free.

I will remember the members of my own family who served: my father in the Eighth Army in North Africa and Italy, my maternal grandfather with the RAF in Sri Lanka, and my paternal grandfather with the RFC in France.

And it’s absolutely right, in these turbulent times, to underline that the United Kingdom’s commitment to Europe’s security remains absolute.”