Spain will host next year’s MTV Europe Music Awards

THE MTV Europe Music Awards will be hosted in Bilbao, Spain for the first time next year.

Pop star Rita Ora announced the news while hosting this year’s event in London’s SSE Wembley Arena yesterday (Sunday).

It marks the first time the awards ceremony will be held in the Basque capital, but the third time the awards have been held in Spain.

Barcelona first hosted the awards back in 2002, and then eight years later capital Madrid was given the honour in 2010.

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend next year’s ceremony, and while further details have yet to be revealed, it is expected that a whole host of international recording artists will attend the event.

This year’s attendees in London were treated to performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Demi Levato, Eminem and U2.

The first ever MTV Europe Music Awards were celebrated at the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, and have changed location to other European cities every year since. This year marked the sixth time the UK has hosted the awards.