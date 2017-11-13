Spain

Number of migrants arriving on Spain’s shores almost triples in a year

By Monday, 13 November 2017 10:18 0
SAFE: Some of the migrants rescued over the weekend SAFE: Some of the migrants rescued over the weekend Salvamento Maritimo

SPAIN’S maritime rescue service recovered more than 400 migrants from boats making the dangerous crossing in the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend.

It is believed good weather and sea conditions saw the increase in traffic.

On Saturday Salvamento Maritimo tweeted: "We saved 276 people from seven improvised vessels." 

And, on Sunday, they rescued another 144 persons from another seven boats.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) since January 15,600 migrants have made it to Spanish shores by sea with 156 dying during the dangerous crossing from Morocco.

However, Spain is still well behind Italy, which has recorded 114,400 arrivals by sea since since January.

North Africans appear to choose the Strait of Gibraltar crossing in small crafts of between four and ten people.

Meanwhile sub-Saharans often use Alboran Sea crossing in ‘pateras’ carrying up to 60 people on a journey that can take up to 30 hours.

Tags
« Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes fourth child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Spain will host next year’s MTV Europe Music Awards »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase