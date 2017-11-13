Number of migrants arriving on Spain’s shores almost triples in a year

SAFE: Some of the migrants rescued over the weekend

SPAIN’S maritime rescue service recovered more than 400 migrants from boats making the dangerous crossing in the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend.

It is believed good weather and sea conditions saw the increase in traffic.

On Saturday Salvamento Maritimo tweeted: "We saved 276 people from seven improvised vessels."

And, on Sunday, they rescued another 144 persons from another seven boats.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) since January 15,600 migrants have made it to Spanish shores by sea with 156 dying during the dangerous crossing from Morocco.

However, Spain is still well behind Italy, which has recorded 114,400 arrivals by sea since since January.

North Africans appear to choose the Strait of Gibraltar crossing in small crafts of between four and ten people.

Meanwhile sub-Saharans often use Alboran Sea crossing in ‘pateras’ carrying up to 60 people on a journey that can take up to 30 hours.

Helimer 211 localiza y Salvamar Spica rescata a 19 #personas de 6ª #patera y 6 de la 7ª en #Alboran Llega #Almeria sobre 23:00 horas. Hoy 276 rescatados de 7 pateras. pic.twitter.com/G71H9xasHR — SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO (@salvamentogob) November 11, 2017