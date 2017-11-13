Cristiano Ronaldo welcomes fourth child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez

REAL Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo has celebrated the birth of his fourth child with girlfriend Georgina Rodriquez.

The Portugese captain posted an image of himself alongside Georgina, 22, his baby daughter and eldest son Cristiano Jr, onto his social media pages yesterday evening.

The former Manchester United player said: “Alana Martina is just born! Both Geo and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!”

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nMT4rYc32U — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 12, 2017

The pair later posted again on Instagram streaming live as they returned home with their newborn daughter.

Alana Martina is the couple’s first child together, but is Cristiano’s fourth after he welcomed surrogate twins, Eva and Mateo, in June alongside seven-year-old son Cristiano Jr.