Caution urged as strong winds set to batter Spain

WEATHER alerts for strong wind and high waves have been issued across much of Spain as temperatures plummet.

Yellow warnings are in place in Alicante, Valencia, Ibiza, Zaragoza, Guadalajara, Madrid and Navarra.

And a second yellow alert for dangerous waves has been announced in Alicante and Ibiza.

In Mallorca there is a yellow warning for strong winds and an orange alert for waves.

But the wind will be stronger in Huesca, Teruel, Girona, Tarragona, Barcelona, ​​Lleida, Castellon and Menorca, where an orange alert has been posted.

A red alert, the highest level marking extreme risk, is in place for coastal areas in Menorca, with experts predicting waves of seven to eight metres in height on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning.

Lleida is the only Spanish province where there is a risk of snowfall, while there may be light rain in northern regions and the Balearic Islands.