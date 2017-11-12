Spain

Inquest says blood clot killed British dad at Ibiza Airport

By Sunday, 12 November 2017 11:04 0
Inquest says blood clot killed British dad at Ibiza Airport Facebook

AN INQUEST has revealed that a British father-of-two who died minutes after stepping off a flight to Ibiza was killed by a blood clot.

Holidaymaker Paul Birchall, 51, had travelled to the island for a stag party and collapsed at San Jose Airport after texting partner Andrea Houseman, 47, to say that he had arrived safely.

Friends and a doctor aboard the Jet2 flight from Manchester tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate him.

And it has now emerged that the builder from Bolton died from a blockage in the lungs following an investigation in his home town.

It comes after Spanish medics said that Mr Birchall may have suffered from Economy Class Syndrome, in which a blood clot can form in a fliers' leg after spending more than six hours in a seated position.

But this was ruled out by Home Office Pathologist Dr Patrick Waugh, who concluded that the deceased suffered from heart disease and was killed by a pulmonary embolism.

Speaking at the hearing in Bolton, he said: 'This is a common condition where you develop a blood clot in your leg and that block travels all the way up to your heart and gets stuck in your lungs which obstructs blood getting to your lungs and causes you to collapse.

"In cases where clots are affected by flying, it tends to happen in long haul flights of around nine to twelve hours - this flight was no longer than three hours. He was already feeling unwell in the flight meaning that the clot had already formed."

After the hearing Mr Birchall's family said in a statement: "We miss Paul and just wish that he could come back, we will never get over it.

"At 6.15pm when he landed in Ibiza he texted Andrea to tell her that he loved her. He was so excited about the trip, he loved a party. If we knew he was ill we would never have let him go on that stag party. It is just such a sad story."

Tags
« Rajoy to visit Barcelona after separatist protesters flood city streets Rajoy urges 'silent majority' to help end 'the havoc of separatism' »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase