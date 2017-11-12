Randy parent abandons child to visit swingers club in southern Spain

A HORNY father has been held after leaving his four-year-old son in the car so he could visit a wife-swapping club.

The 40-year-old, who had allegedly been drinking, was so desperate in his search for a romp that he locked the child inside the vehicle before partying at the erotic nightspot in Dos Hermanas, Sevilla.

But the alarm was raised after Local Police received a call from an irate motorist whose parked car had been blocked in.

And when they arrived at the scene officers found the youngster "crying and screaming because he was cold," a police official said.

A National Police unit brought warm clothes and a search for the missing dad was launched after his identity was confirmed in a call to traffic police.

Having failed to find him in nearby bars and restaurants, he was eventually tracked down at the sex club, where he had made a payment with his credit card.

He was drunk and spent the night behind bars before being charged with abandoning a child, while the young boy was returned to his mother.