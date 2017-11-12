Spain

Randy parent abandons child to visit swingers club in southern Spain

By Sunday, 12 November 2017 09:28 0
The scene of the incident. The scene of the incident. Google Maps

A HORNY father has been held after leaving his four-year-old son in the car so he could visit a wife-swapping club.

The 40-year-old, who had allegedly been drinking, was so desperate in his search for a romp that he locked the child inside the vehicle before partying at the erotic nightspot in Dos Hermanas, Sevilla.

But the alarm was raised after Local Police received a call from an irate motorist whose parked car had been blocked in.

And when they arrived at the scene officers found the youngster "crying and screaming because he was cold," a police official said.

A National Police unit brought warm clothes and a search for the missing dad was launched after his identity was confirmed in a call to traffic police.

Having failed to find him in nearby bars and restaurants, he was eventually tracked down at the sex club, where he had made a payment with his credit card.

He was drunk and spent the night behind bars before being charged with abandoning a child, while the young boy was returned to his mother.

Tags
« Catalan officials released on bail as independence crisis rumbles on Rajoy to visit Barcelona after separatist protesters flood city streets »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase