Spain

Catalan officials released on bail as independence crisis rumbles on

By Saturday, 11 November 2017 12:33 0
Catalan officials released on bail as independence crisis rumbles on You Tube

THE ex-speaker of the Catalan parliament has been granted bail after testifying that the embattled region's unilateral declaration of independence was only symbolic.

Carme Forcadell was freed from the Alcala Meco prison near Madrid after paying €150,000 and telling a Supreme Court judge that she would respect the Spanish constitution from now on.

Four other Catalan officials were each ordered to pay €25,000 bail, while a fifth was released after questioning.

But all six remain under investigation for alleged rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds.

Judge Pablo Llarena wrote in his ruling: "All the accused... have expressed that either they renounce future political activity or, those that remain active, will do it renouncing any actions outside the constitutional framework."

Eight other Catalan lawmakers remain behind bars as their roles in the push for independence are probed by the Audiencia Nacional, Spain's leading criminal court.

But Forcadell and her five ex-colleagues still have parliamentary immunity so their case is being handled by the Supreme Court.

Supporters have blockaded roads and railway stations in the wake of the arrests, while a Spanish judge has demanded the extradition of former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and four others after they fled to Belgium.

Puigdemont has been released on bail and must appear in a Belgian court on November 17 as a judge mulls over a European Arrest Warrant issued in his name.

It comes after the Catalan parliament opted to vote for independence on October 27, leading the Spanish government to sack the region's leaders and call a snap election to take place on December 21.

Tags
« Red-faced Spanish reveller was 'too drunk' to remember stealing bike Randy parent abandons child to visit swingers club in southern Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase