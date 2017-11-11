Red-faced Spanish reveller was 'too drunk' to remember stealing bike

A partygoer has handed a bicycle to police in northern Spain after admitting that he had been too drunk to remember if he had stolen it or not.

The sheepish reveller called his local police station in Pamplona, Navarra, to report the incident.

And when officers turned up at his home he claimed to have no recollection of events following a party the night before.

According to a police statement he said: "Being very drunk, I might have taken that bicycle to ride home, but I can't remember how or where I took it from."

He insisted he was "very sorry and ashamed" and was not charged.

But no-one has yet come forward to report a stolen bicycle meaning it has yet to be returned to its righful owner.