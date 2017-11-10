Car dangles off the edge of building after smashing through parking wall

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A CAR was left dangling out of a building after smashing through a car park wall in Spain.
A Coruña residents feared the worst when they heard a “tremendous bang” that “sounded like a gas canister had exploded” but were shocked to see a vehicle hanging 30 metres above the street.
Several people helped hold the vehicle so the driver could get out via the back seat.
The woman driving the car was unharmed and the vehicle has since been removed, however there is now a gaping hole in the parking lot.
Así quedó la pared del garaje de un edificio de Antonio Ríos, tras ser atravesada por un vehículo. La conductora resultó ilesa. Frente al CEIP #Monelos pic.twitter.com/MKq7H1BNxq— Voces de A Coruña (@vocescoruna) November 9, 2017
