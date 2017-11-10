Car dangles off the edge of building after smashing through parking wall

ON THE EDGE: The car was dangling 30 metres above the ground

A CAR was left dangling out of a building after smashing through a car park wall in Spain.

A Coruña residents feared the worst when they heard a “tremendous bang” that “sounded like a gas canister had exploded” but were shocked to see a vehicle hanging 30 metres above the street.

©@pachi5coruna/Twitter

Several people helped hold the vehicle so the driver could get out via the back seat.

The woman driving the car was unharmed and the vehicle has since been removed, however there is now a gaping hole in the parking lot.