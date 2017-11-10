Brits held in one of Spain's largest ever cocaine busts

SPANISH Police have arrested three British citizens for their alleged involvement in one of the country’s largest ever cocaine busts.

The three Brits were held after officers seized 1.2 tonnes of the drug while carrying out raids in Granada and the Basque province of Guipuzcoa. Two Spaniards were also detained during the operation.

A police spokesperson revealed that the men were members of international drug trafficking organisation which operated in the UK as well as Spain.

An underground cannabis plantation in Zarautz, a town near Basque capital San Sebastian, was also unearthed during the investigations.

The spokesman described the drug bust as “one of the largest ever intercepted on Spanish soil.”