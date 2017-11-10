Spain

Brits held in one of Spain's largest ever cocaine busts

By Friday, 10 November 2017 10:50 0
Brits held in one of Spain&#039;s largest ever cocaine busts Shutterstock

SPANISH Police have arrested three British citizens for their alleged involvement in one of the country’s largest ever cocaine busts.

The three Brits were held after officers seized 1.2 tonnes of the drug while carrying out raids in Granada and the Basque province of Guipuzcoa. Two Spaniards were also detained during the operation.

A police spokesperson revealed that the men were members of international drug trafficking organisation which operated in the UK as well as Spain.

An underground cannabis plantation in Zarautz, a town near Basque capital San Sebastian, was also unearthed during the investigations.

The spokesman described the drug bust as “one of the largest ever intercepted on Spanish soil.”

Tags
« 90-year-old woman paraglides in Southern Spain for pet charity Car dangles off the edge of building after smashing through parking wall »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase