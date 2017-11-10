Spain

90-year-old woman paraglides in Southern Spain for pet charity

Friday, 10 November 2017
Fearless: 90-year-old Connie soars above Southern Spain

A 90-YEAR-OLD woman has completed a paraglide in Southern Spain in aid of pet charity PDSA.

Connie Smith, who is from Grantham, Lincolnshire, celebrated  her 90th birthday by taking part in the death defying glide and was supported on the glide by her son, Pete, and daughter-in-law, Jane, who both live in Spain.

She had originally hoped to go wing walking but she exceeded the age limit of 75.

She told English media: “Everyone thought I was completely mad, but it was an absolutely fantastic experience. I enjoyed every second.

“I didn’t feel scared at all, I just took in the beautiful scenery around me.”

Connie claims that she first began fundraising for PDSA when she was seven-years-old and hopes to raise £250 from her paragliding attempt.

“I’m a big animal lover and have always supported PDSA,” she continued.

“I have a cat and know how important pets are, particularly as you get older.”

To donate to Connie’s fund, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/connie-smith1

Tags
