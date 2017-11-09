Spain

Out-of-control Chinese space station could hit Spain 'within months'

By Thursday, 09 November 2017 13:50 1 comment
OUT-OF-CONTROL: China&#039;s Tiangong-1 space station OUT-OF-CONTROL: China's Tiangong-1 space station

CHINA’S first space station, Tiangong-1, could crash to Earth and hit Spain early in 2018 according to the European Space Agency.

The 8.5-tonne space station, launched in 2011,  has been out-of-control since September 2016 and now the ESA is predicting it will make an ‘uncontrolled’ re-entry between January and March 2018.

The experts have projected the latitudes between which it is likely to land and countries at risk include Spain, Italy, Turkey, India and Saudi Arabia and parts of the USA.

The space craft is now at about 300 kilometres (186 miles) altitude travelling  at 20,000 miles per hour.

Normally, a decommissioned satellite or space station would be retired by forcing it to burn up in the atmosphere.

But, because the Chinese have lost control of Tiangong-1  it won't be able to burn up in a controlled manner and there is a chance that debris from the falling spacecraft could strike a populated area.

However, most of the parts of the space station will still burn up in the atmosphere, and the few that do make it to the ground probably won't land in any populated areas. 

Holger Krag, head of ESA's Space Debris Office, said, "Owing to the geometry of the station's orbit, we can already exclude the possibility that any fragments will fall over any spot further north than 43°N or further south than 43°S.

"This means that re-entry may take place over any spot on Earth between these latitudes, which includes several European countries, for example.

"The date, time and geographic footprint of the re-entry can only be predicted with large uncertainties.

"Even shortly before re-entry, only a very large time and geographical window can be estimated."

Jonathan McDowell, a Harvard astrophysicist, said, “Yes there’s a chance it will do damage, it might take out someone’s car, there will be a rain of a few pieces of metal, it might go through someone’s roof, like if a flap fell off a plane, but it is not widespread damage.”

Tags
« Euro Weekly News - a true leader for accurate reporting of the latest news in Spain 90-year-old woman paraglides in Southern Spain for pet charity »

Comments (1)

  1. sd

quick, get the washing in !

 
  1. #10343
There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase