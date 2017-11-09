Euro Weekly News - a true leader for accurate reporting of the latest news in Spain

THE phenomenal growth of EWN Online continues.

October was another record-breaking month for the EWN’s website and social media platforms which are now firmly established as the leading internet sources of Spanish news in English. And the increasingly impressive statistics look set to go on during the year-end build up towards Christmas and New Year.

The website is now drawing ever closer to a staggering 900,000 page views per month, with a million clearly achievable in the weeks and months ahead. Meanwhile the Facebook page now boasts an amazing near 23,000 followers.

These figures have left all traditional rivals trailing in their wake, with the EWN Online team’s reputation for round-the-clock, accurate reporting of the latest news increasingly being noted, appreciated, and followed. The EWN has a brief to lead, both in print and online, while others appear merely able to follow.

Website

The Euro Weekly News website broke the all time page views record, hitting 866,944, a 21 per cent increase on the previous best month (September 2017).

Our number of users, 256,774, was also up 44 per cent on September 2017, with out top article (Ryanair flight cancellations) receiving over 34,000 page views.

Facebook

With another 479 new page likes in October the Euro Weekly's Facebook page has now got 22,469 followers.

We also reached a record breaking 945,982 people, a whopping 20 per cent up on September - so we're really nudging the 1 million target!

The top story was the Galicia wildfire, which was seen by 50,459 people on Facebook.

Twitter

Tweet impressions are also up to 67,700, with 60 new followers and mentioned 100 times.