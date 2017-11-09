Man dies after being crushed by lift in Valencia

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
POLICE are investigating a work-related accident after a man was crushed to death by a lift in Valencia, Spain.
Emergency services were called to release the body of the victim from the lift shaft in Calle Navarra, Castellón.
Sources indicate the man was working on reforms at the building.
National Police officers have opened an investigation into the accident.
