Spain

Puppy dies after being dragged 10km along road tied to tow ball

By Wednesday, 08 November 2017 15:48 0
DRAGGED: The German Shepherd puppy tied by its hind legs to the tow ball DRAGGED: The German Shepherd puppy tied by its hind legs to the tow ball Guardia Civil

A MAN  has been arrested by Guardia Civil officers from Jimena de la Frontera, Cadiz for animal abuse  after allegedly dragging a dog behind his vehicle on a road.

When officers stopped  the Suzuki all-terrain vehicle on the  A-8201 in Andalucia they found a German Shepherd puppy tied by its hind legs to the tow ball.

The young dog died from the injuries it sustained after being dragged for several kilometres.

The driver of the vehicle told officers that he was not aware that the dog was tied to the tow ball.

He claims that  someone had done it ‘as a joke’ after celebrating a Halloween night party.

And when he drove off in the morning he wasn’t aware of it until he was stopped by the Guardia Civil officers more than 10 kilometres down the road.

UPDATE - November 13, 2017: Man found innocent of animal abuse

