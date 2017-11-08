Spain

Woman attacked by her own pit bull terrier and left seriously injured

By Wednesday, 08 November 2017 12:28 0
PIT BULL TERRIER: Stock photograph PIT BULL TERRIER: Stock photograph Shutterstock

A 76-YEAR-OLD woman has been left seriously injured after her own American pit bull terrier attacked her in the Galicia region in northern Spain.

The victim is the second woman to be attacked by dangerous dogs since the weekend.

The attack happened in the neighbourhood of Sequeiros, Mos when the dog, that was loose from its chain,  became aggressive with road contractors working nearby.

When the woman heard the commotion she stepped in with a broom.

But the dog lunged at her, knocked her to the ground and started to bite her arms and legs.

One of the roadworkers said, "The lady was completely torn" before they managed to scare the dog away by restarting one of their machines.

The head of the Local Police in Mos, Gerardo Álvarez, who lives nearby drew his gun in case he was forced to shoot the animal.

But the son of the woman managed to calm the dog and chain it until the Guardia Civil arrived and took the animal away to a shelter in Meis.

The mayor of Mos, Nidia Arévalo, who was in the area along with other councillors to oversee the works, saw the woman lying on the floor.

"It was horrible, there was bone mass exposed."

The attack comes just  days after another elderly woman had both legs amputated after a vicious dog attack in northern Spain.

The 82-year-old from Covelo, Pontevedra, named as Maria Dolores AB, was set upon by two French mastiffs owned by a neighbour as she returned home from mass.

Horrified witnesses described how the animals bit her lower legs and scalp to the bone before being pulled away.

