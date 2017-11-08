Spain

Europe’s largest man-made beach to be built in Spain

By Wednesday, 08 November 2017 10:54 0
Computerised images of what Alovera Beach will look like Computerised images of what Alovera Beach will look like Grupo Rayet

PLANS to build Europe’s largest man-made beach in Spain have been approved.

Construction firm Grupo Rayet has been given the green light to build Alovera Beach in the Spanish mainland, around a 45-minute drive away from Madrid in the municipality of Alovera.

The €15.6 million project will boast a 25,000-metre-square lake and a 15,000-square-metre white sand beach and is expecting to receive 250,000 people a year.

461AC48D00000578 0 TEXT

©Grupo Rayet

Grupo Rayet’s computerised images of what the project will look like also show an area for sailing and even has space for water slides.

Users will be charged €10 a head to use the facilities, which is expected to be ready in three years (2020) according to Grupo Rayet president Felix Abanades.

Tags
« Spain's new national team shirt causes controversy Catalan protesters block roads and train lines in region-wide strike »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 12 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 13 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase