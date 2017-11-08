Europe’s largest man-made beach to be built in Spain

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
PLANS to build Europe’s largest man-made beach in Spain have been approved.
Construction firm Grupo Rayet has been given the green light to build Alovera Beach in the Spanish mainland, around a 45-minute drive away from Madrid in the municipality of Alovera.
The €15.6 million project will boast a 25,000-metre-square lake and a 15,000-square-metre white sand beach and is expecting to receive 250,000 people a year.
©Grupo Rayet
Grupo Rayet’s computerised images of what the project will look like also show an area for sailing and even has space for water slides.
Users will be charged €10 a head to use the facilities, which is expected to be ready in three years (2020) according to Grupo Rayet president Felix Abanades.
