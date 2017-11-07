Spain

Spain's new national team shirt causes controversy

By Tuesday, 07 November 2017 18:33 0
RETRO: The new kit, modelled by Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata, reportedly pays homage to the World Cup kit in 1994. RETRO: The new kit, modelled by Chelsea’s Alvaro Morata, reportedly pays homage to the World Cup kit in 1994. Twitter

ADIDAS have caused controversy among Spanish social media users after many claimed the new Spanish National shirt contains features resembling the flag of the Second Spanish Republic.  

The shirt, released by Adidas online on Monday, will be used by the National side at next year’s World Cup in Russia, and reportedly pays homage to the shirt worn by the Spanish side during the 1994 USA World Cup.

The dominant colour of the shirt remains the usual red, while a new multi-coloured stripe appears down the side; a feature many claim bears resemblance to the flag of the Second Spanish Republic.

One twitter user reportedly said: “Boycott the republican national team shirt. Spain is a monarchy, not a republic,” while another asked, “I guess the Spanish Republic is back?”

Adidas claim that the stripe is blue, not purple like that of the flag, and according to the RFEF’s official website, the kit “sums up the courage and the red fury. It presents a different and dynamic graphic design consisting of red, yellow and blue diamonds, which represent the speed, energy and style of football that is associated with the Spanish national team. “

The Second Spanish Republic was proclaimed in 1931 and lasted until the outbreak of the Civil War in 1936, with many in modern Spain associating the “tricolor” flag of the Republic with the political left.

Tags
« Electricity bills in Spain surge by 12% this year Europe’s largest man-made beach to be built in Spain »

Comments (0)

There are no comments posted here yet

Leave your comments

Posting comment as a guest. Sign up or login to your account.
0 Characters
Attachments (0 / 3)
Share Your Location
back to top

Poll of the Week

Amid air pollution fears in Spain, should cars be banned from city centres?

Create Spain Alert

Do you want to be the first to receive our latest news from Spain? Subscribe here.

Trending Now

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Marbella chosen to host 2018 Davis Cup

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Champ after stunning debut

Costa del Sol fighter calls out EFC Cham…

Nov 09, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in Spain to be jailed for animal abuse

Ex-shelter boss becomes first person in …

Nov 11, 2017 Rate: 0.00

Latest Tweets

About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
https://t.co/wkRPQ5VpkJ
About 14 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
Rain is finally coming to #Spain! https://t.co/mN4JD3K3Jz
About 15 hours ago
From Twitter Web Client
#Briton arrested over sexual abuse claims on the #CostadelSol https://t.co/0ghm8AIWQk
Follow Euro Weekly News on Twitter

Post Gallery

Spanish police arrest 55 in huge Chinese money laundering operation

Brits in Benidorm wreck hotel room and get banned from flight home

Motor homes plague Costa Blanca beach

Woman arrested for abandoning dog with chain embedded in neck

WATCH: Bathers ordered from sea after ‘shark’ spotted in Mallorca

Benidorm balcony death: ‘Positive line of inquiry’ keeps Kirsty Maxwell case open

Passengers on flight from Spain ‘held against their will’ on return to UK

Axarquia police open fire in high-speed car chase

Police seize €2 million cocaine stash after high-speed car chase