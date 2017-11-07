Spanish Big Brother contestant kicked out over claims he sexually assaulted a housemate

A CONTESTANT on the Spanish reality TV show Big Brother was kicked off the show after it was alleged he sexually assaulted a female co-star.

The show’s producers reportedly got the police involved after booting out Jose Maria Lopez Perez, aged 24, along with his girlfriend Carlota Prado Alonso who was also on the show.

Officers in Madrid confirmed that one of the programme directors had made a formal complaint but revealed they had yet to hear from the woman in question.

The producers allegedly have video footage of the incident, reported to have taken place on Saturday evening, which they have handed over to the police to help in their investigations.

The event in question was not shown during the programme.

Telecinco, the TV station that broadcasts Big Brother, announced that they had decided to expel Jose Maria from the show for his “intolerable behaviour”.

They also revealed they felt it was appropriate for his girlfriend Carlota to leave following the recommendations of a team of psychologists, but announced she is welcome to return to the show on Thursday.

Jose Maria met Carlota, a publicity worker from the Costa del Sol town of Estepona, while on the show and quickly declared his love for her on camera.

Spanish media sources reported that Jose Maria allegedly engaged in a non-consensual sexual relationship with a woman who was quite drunk. It is believed he covered himself and the woman up with a sheet so cameras couldn’t detect what was happening underneath.

However, it was initially believed that the 24-year-old had been kicked off for revelling in the floods in the north of Spain while Murcia, his home region, was suffering from a drought.

He was caught on camera saying: 'I'm happy, they can go f*** themselves. I don't want anyone to die but I'm happy about this, because they don't send other areas water.'