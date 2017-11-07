Missing Dutch woman found at week-long Spanish rave

THE Dutch woman who had reportedly gone missing in Granada has been found at a rave in the same province.

Thalissa Van de Lagemaat had her phone and all her identification stolen just before dropping off the grid, having told her family she would be returning to the Netherlands on October 31. When there was no word from her or how close she was to getting home, the family began to worry.

After launching an appeal, which was shared throughout social media, a Spanish man who had been pictured with her before she went missing said she was at a festival in Granada.

Thalissa later got in touch with her family, and let her friends and outlets who were searching for her what she had been up to by simply posting a link to a rave festival in Santa Fe, Granada on her Facebook page and saying she was there since last week.

Thalissa's message to let people know where she was.