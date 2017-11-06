CAT-aluña? Bar bans pro-independence supporters but allows pets

Euro Weekly News Media Group, Avenida Ramon y Cajal 54, Edificio River Playa, Local 2, 29640 Fuengirola, Malaga, Spain. You can reach us via email or phone.
A CAFÉ-BAR in northern Spain has stirred up a debate after placing a sign in its window allowing pets but banning Cataluña pro-independence supporters.
The bar in Avenida Schulz, Gijón in the Asturias called 'Tú café' has divided opinions after hanging a sign in its window that said: "Pets are allowed... independence-seekers are not."
A photograph of the poster has gone viral on social networks and provoked a massive reaction - both for and against.
A local resident, who asked not to be named said, “Personally, I think it’s a bit of fun and just a storm in a tea cup.”
Meanwhile users have taken to social media to question how the bar owners will be able to vet if the pets themselves are supporters of independence for the region or not.
Es diu Tu Café! pic.twitter.com/CPSmAoxBe3— Anna Casarramona (@annacasarramona) November 5, 2017
I a aquest gosset que el deixaran entrar?— Coia del Rio ||*||? (@Coiadelrio) November 5, 2017
Calla no que és indepe ||*|| pic.twitter.com/NRWnu0VsCB
