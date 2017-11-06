Spain

CAT-aluña? Bar bans pro-independence supporters but allows pets

By Monday, 06 November 2017
CAT-aluña? Bar bans pro-independence supporters but allows pets

A CAFÉ-BAR in northern Spain has stirred up a debate after placing a sign in its window allowing pets but banning Cataluña pro-independence supporters.

The bar in Avenida Schulz, Gijón in the Asturias called 'Tú café' has divided opinions after hanging a sign in its window that said: "Pets are allowed... independence-seekers are not."

A photograph of the poster has gone viral on social networks and provoked a massive  reaction - both for and against.

A local resident, who asked not to be named said, “Personally, I think it’s a bit of fun and just a storm in a tea cup.”

Meanwhile users have taken to social media to question how the  bar owners will be able to vet if the pets themselves are supporters of independence for the region or not.

