Man arrested for alleged murder of 10-month-old baby in Spain

POLICE have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the death of a 10-month-old child in Girona, in the Cataluña region of northern Spain.

The mother of the child and the man showed up at a health centre in Torroella de Montgrí with their daughter.

The doctors attempted to revive her but she was already dead.

Noticing the injuries the child had suffered the health staff alerted the police.

Mossos officers arrested the man.

He will appear in court tomorrow (Tuesday).